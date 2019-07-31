WAHOO – The Saunders County Fair started with a bang,
The Demolition Derby got the fair started this year on Sunday and a good crowd was on hand to cheer on the competitors. There were more than 1,900 people through the front gate alone, and that doesn’t count those who worked in the pit area.
Saunders County Agricultural Society Vice President Theresa Klein said that was a strong number for the derby and a nice way to kick off the weeklong fair.
But, it wasn’t just the motor sports fans that spend time on the fairgrounds Sunday. 4-Hers got started with the archery contest, Favorite Foods Review and Style Review.
On Monday, the dogs and cats had their time in the show ring. 4-Hers also showed up on Monday with air rifles and bb guns to test their skills in those shooting sports. The 4-H horse show took place on Tuesday and ATV and tractor driving were on course for Wednesday.
All 4-H entry numbers were not known yet as of press time, but they were expected to be able to hold their own compared to last year, when a total of 2,245 entries were brought to the fair.
Other 4-H livestock shows include sheep, goat and dairy on Thursday; rabbit, poultry and beef on Friday; and swine and round robin on Saturday.
For those fairgoers wanting more motor sports, the figure eight race is Thursday evening at 7 p.m. and the tractors and trucks will pull their way across the arena at the fairgrounds on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.
The annual fair parade gets underway this Thursday at 5 p.m.
The parade grand marshals will be Gene and Judy Hull of Ashland.
For about a decade, the Hulls sat in the front seat of their mule wagon as they drove the grand marshals of the Saunders County Fair Parade through the route.
But, that was just one of the many contributions over the past four decades.
Judy Hull has been a member of the Saunders County Agricultural Society for 32 years. Gene Hull helped with the fair horse show for over 40 years, quitting just a few years ago. He was one of the superintendents for the show for several years and did the announcing.
For the second year, the Saunders County Agriculture Society is bringing live music to the fairgrounds on Friday. Gates open at 7 p.m. for the Dylan Scott Concert. The opening act is Bucka Ruse and tickets can be purchased at the gate.
Ag Society Board Member Jordon Kavan said the Society was pleased with the attendance last year, which topped 1,500, and is hoping for an even bigger crowd this year.
There were not a lot of advance concert tickets sold earlier this month, but Kavan was not too worried.
“We announced right during the flooding in March so people had attention elsewhere,” he said.
There was also a lot of early buzz last year, he added, because it was a first time concert.
“I think people are waiting to see what the weather does too,” he added.
The Saunders County Amusement Association is up and running this week too. Carnival rides and games are from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Saturday.
The release of all 4-H and FFA livestock, rabbits and poultry starts at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Static exhibits will be released at noon.
Open class entries will be released Sunday starting at noon. All exhibits must be removed from the open class building by 2 p.m. All remaining exhibits will be disposed of and premium money will be considered forfeited.
A new feature has also been added to Sunday’s schedule. The craft fair and farmer’s market will take place in the open air pavilion from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More information and a schedule of all fair activities can be found at www.saunderscountyfair.com.
