FREMONT – A full day of activities for the family is planned at a camp nestled in the northern bluffs of Saunders County.
The Second Annual Family Fun day will be held at Calvin Crest Camp Conference and Retreat Center this Saturday.
The center located at 2870 County Road 13 started a tradition last year with a Family Fun Day to note its 60th Anniversary
Camp Executive Director Craig Huffman said the decision was quickly made after that celebration that it should be a year one at the end of summer.
“We think it’s a good opportunity for families to come have one last day of summer at the camp,” he said.
Activities get underway at 8 a.m. with a 5 mile and 2 mile trail run/walk.
A variety of yard games start at 9 a.m. and at 10 a.m., there will be a short fun run for kids of all ages, as well as Tai Chi.
Huffman said they tried to plan something for all ages.
An outdoor worship service gets underway at 11 a.m. For those that like nature, there will also be a guided nature hike starting at that time.
Huffman said a delicious barbecue lunch will be served in the cafeteria from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free will donations are accepted.
The camp’s pool opens at 1:30 p.m. and will be available for swimmers until 3:30 p.m. Other afternoon activities include bingo, walking tours, sand volleyball and GaGa Ball. There will be crafts for the kids, a bounce house, dunk tank and hay rack rides.
All of the activities are free, but Huffman said there will be opportunities for those who come to support the camp too.
A raffle and silent auction are scheduled as well. The silent auction items are mostly themed based, with each item having its own theme. For example, there is a basket with a beach theme and one with a spaghetti dinner theme.
Last year’s Family Fun Day saw 400 to 500 people visit the camp. Huffman said he would be pleased if there were that many again.
One of the opportunities of the day is showing off the camp and what it offers. Huffman said staff tries to balance the activities that are hosted by the camp and those that are brought to the camp by other organizations.
“We do try to stay busy,” he added.
For more information on Calvin Crest or Family Fun Day activities, visit calvincrest.org.
