MEAD – Nebraska Extension is providing a “Communicating with Farmers Under Stress” workshop for agricultural professionals, such as bank lenders or ag suppliers, who work with farmers and ranchers.
The free program is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19 at the University of Nebraska Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead, 1071 County Road G.
Numerous factors may cause stress for farmers, including, but not limited to, this year’s catastrophic weather events. Many farmers face financial problems, price and marketing uncertainties, farm transfer issues, production challenges and more. There may be farmers who struggle with stress, anxiety, depression, burnout, indecision or suicidal thoughts.
Ag professionals dealing with farmers often want to help, but may not be sure of what to say or do. Or they may sometimes have to deliver difficult news. This workshop will help ag professionals recognize and respond when they suspect a farmer or farm family member might need help.
Workshop objectives include Build awareness around potentially stressful conditions affecting farmers and ranchers; learn stress triggers, identify signs of stress and review helpful techniques for responding; learn techniques for identifying, approaching and work-
ing with farmers who may not cope with stress effectively; and learn where to go for additional help.
Complimentary lunch provided. Please register by July 17 by calling 402-624-8003 or e-mailing cdunbar2@unl.edu.
For more information, please contact Keith Glewen at 402-624-8005 or kglewen1@unl.edu. Download the flyer at: https://go.unl.edu/2019farmstresscommunicationworkshop.
