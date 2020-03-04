Election update WEB
By Suzi
WAHOO – A few more names have been added to the list of candidates for the May 12 Primary Election in Saunders County.
In the race for County Board of Supervisors, four Republican candidates are on the ballot in District 2. They include incumbent Doris Karloff and challengers John Zaugg, J.C. Long and Chris Kems, all of Yutan. The list of four will be narrowed down to one Republican candidate who will advance to the General Election. No Democratic candidates have filed for this partisan race.
Incumbent Scott Sukstorf of Cedar Bluffs, a Republican, will face fellow Republican Tom Slobodnik of rural Yutan in the primary race for District 4. One will advance to the General Election. There are no Democratic candidates who filed before the March 2 deadline.
In District 6, the incumbent, Ed Rastovski, did not file for re-election. Three Republicans are vying for a spot in the General Election. They are Tom Hrdlicka, who is currently on the Wahoo Board of Education but is not running for re-election to that position, Ken Stuchlik of Wahoo and Deborah L. Wehling-Wilcox, also of Wahoo.
A Democrat, Kyle Morgan, has also filed as a candidate for District 6. As the lone Democrat, he advances to the General Election.
In the following races, the candidates advance directly to the General Election because there are not enough candidates on the ballot to require a primary vote.
In the Wahoo City Council election, one person has filed as a candidate in Ward II. He is Chris Rappl of Wahoo. The incumbent, Greg Kavan, is not seeking re-election.
Ryan Ideus of Wahoo has filed for election in Ward I, the seat which is being vacated by longtime Council Member Mike Lawver. In Ward III, Patrick Nagle, the incumbent, is running for re-election.
The Ashland City Council race added a new candidate last week. Amanda Roe filed to be a candidate in Ward 1. She will face incumbent Chuck Niemeyer, who was recently appointed to the city council to fill a vacancy. In Ward 2, the only person on the ballot as of Feb. 28 was incumbent Mathew Meyer.
No one has put their name on the ballot for the East Ward in the Yutan City Council race. In the West Ward, incumbent Johanna Peterson is seeking another term.
Chad Aldrich of Wahoo has filed for election to the Southeast Community College Board of Governors in District 2. He faces Kathy Boellstorff of Johnson.
Voters in the Village of Mead will for or against a village lottery as permitted by local law for the purpose of community betterment during the Primary Election.
The candidates in all but one of the local school boards will advance to the General Election because there aren’t enough candidates to put them on the primary ballot. There must be more than double the amount of open seats to trigger a primary, according to Saunders County Election Commissioner Patti Lindgren.
The only school board race going to the primary is the North Bend Central Public Schools District 595, which has seven candidates. They are incumbents Bob Feurer and Francis J. Emanuel and challengers Brandon Johnson, R. Douglas Hoops, Andy Swanson, Karrie Van Nortwick and Heidi Widick.
The candidates in the rest of the school board races will advance directly to the General Election in November.
Challenger Jerry Wall has filed as a candidate for the Ashland-Greenwood school board. He will face incumbents Eric Beranek, Suzanne Sapp and David Nygren in the election for three seats on the board.
There are also three open seats on the Yutan Board of Education. Six candidates have filed as candidates. They are incumbent Jaime Long of Yutan and challengers Eric Wilke, Adam Wacker, Todd Tasich, Daniel J. Egr and Charles Lorenz. All are from Yutan.
The Wahoo school board also has three positions up for grabs in the election. Incumbent Michael Hancock has filed for re-election. Alex Shada, Andrew Rehmann, Renae Feilmeier and Roger Harders have filed as challengers. All are from Wahoo. Along with Hrdlicka, incumbent Al Grandgenett is not seeking another term on the board.
Sara Nicola of Mead filed to be a candidate for the Mead school board on Feb. 24. She joins incumbents Kevin Hough of Ithaca and Stephanie Langemeier of Mead on the ballot. There are three seats up for election.
The voters in Cedar Bluffs will also be selecting three members for the board of education. All three incumbents, Garlyn Grosse, Shannon Lubker and Wesley Giehler, are seeking re-election.
The Raymond Central school board is divided into wards. In Ward 1, incumbent Brad Breitkreutz has filed for re-election, while incumbent Matt Blanchard is seeking to retain his seat in Ward 5. No one has filed for the opening in Ward 3.
The East Butler Board of Education is also divided into wards for election purposes. The candidates in the North Ward are incumbent Kim TePoel and Daniel Chapek. In the Middle Ward, only incumbent Megan Kozisek has filed. Incumbent Dan Zysset is seeking re-election in the South Ward. He faces challenger Brandon Jisa.
David City Public School District 56 has four candidates for three seats. They are incumbents Donald L. Moravec, Marcus V. Thoendel, Nathan Olson and challenger Justin Krafka.
In the Schuyler Community Public School District, the three incumbents have filed for re-election and face three challengers. The incumbents are Chuck Misek of Schuyler, Virginia M. Semerad of Rogers and Mynor Hernandez of Schuyler. The challengers are Guadealupe Marine, Renee Sayer and Brian Bywater, all of Schuyler.
There are five candidates on the ballot for Fremont School District 1. They are incumbents Todd Hansen, Terry L. Sorensen and Jon C. Ludvigsen and challengers Pamela Murphy and David A. Fachman.
The filing deadline for non-office holders was March 2.
Go to www.saunderscounty.ne.gov for more information on the candidates.
