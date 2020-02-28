PRAGUE – If you’re looking for the perfect combination of realistic and raw musical talent – look no more.
Through the Stone is a heavy rock band from Omaha and was recently honored as Best Hard Rock at the Omaha Entertainment Awards on Feb. 16.
Lead singer Kate Prokop is formerly from Prague and said that the band is elated about the award.
“This was our fifth nomination for Best Hard Rock at the Omaha Entertainment Awards, and Sunday night we won,” she said. “We are all feeling so proud, and thankful. Omaha has a booming music scene, and we’re happy to still be a part of it.”
Up until her early teens, Prokop grew up in Omaha. She moved to Prague when she was 17 and lived there for 13 years.
“I enjoyed the small town community and living only two doors down from parents,” she said. “With them still living there we make the trip home often.
When she was 19 she started going to open mic nights and remembers singing Bonnie Rait, Janis Joplin, and Tracy Chapman songs.
“I grew up listening to 90s rock though, being heavily influenced by Metallica, Bush, Alice in Chains and Soundgarden,” she said. “I absolutely love our cover of Heart’s song, ‘Barracuda’.”
Prokop credits her parents Jeff and Jan Lewis as being the main influence for her musical passion.
“My dad sang competitive barbershop for many years and my sister and I were always complaining because we wanted to hear more rock and roll,” she said with a laugh. “Both he and my mom were vocalists and there was never an off key in our house.”
At 25 years old Prokop joined Through the Stone and said she has been working with the other talented musicians in the band for the last 12 years.
Toby Wandel of Omaha plays bass, Tanner Ashland of Blair plays guitar and Wes Graffius of Omaha is on drums.
“We’ve recently released our EP titled ‘The Healer’ as well as our first music video for our single, ‘Mr. Stonewall’,” she said. “We all work full time jobs, and juggle our music careers. With writing, recording, performing, and touring, it can be tricky. We still seem to make it work though.”
During the day, Prokop is a licensed massage therapist.
“I’ve been doing that for 18 years, and absolutely love what I do,” she said. “I’ve worked at Faces Spa in Omaha for 11 years, and have a full clientele of wonderful people.”
Prokop said her favorite part about being a vocalist and working with the band is just having something for herself.
“I was lost in this constant routine of being a good wife and mom to my busy girls,” she said. “I suddenly couldn’t remember the last time I was inspired or did something for me,”
Prokop said she believes that this happens to a lot of people.
“We get lost in the grind of working hard and raising kids,” she said. “I needed more, and being on stage and singing my heart out with my best friends truly makes my heart feel full.”
As a band, she said all four members share the same goal.
“We’d just like to share our music with as many people as we can, for as long as we are able,” she said.
