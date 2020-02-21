WAHOO – The Saunders Medical Center Board of Directors is narrowing down the list of candidates for the position of chief executive officer.
The board held a special meeting last Friday to discuss the persons who have applied for the job, which was vacated by Tyler Toline. Toline took a job with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point. His last day was Feb. 7. Chief Operating Officer Julie Rezac is acting as interim CEO.
John Woodrich, president and CEO of Bryan Medical Center, was also at the meeting. He is helping the board narrow down the list of candidates.
The board chose four candidates, two internal and two external, and have scheduled interviews for Feb. 25 at 7:30 a.m. The candidates will interview with the board of directors and three other groups. They include providers, senior leadership and management-level directors, Woodrich said.
Board members determined that each group must have a set list of questions prepared for the interviews.
“Every candidate has to be asked the same questions in the same order by the same person in order to be consistent,” said Board Member George Robertson.
