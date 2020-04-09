WAHOO – The Greater Wahoo Development Foundation is starting to reach out to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During its monthly meeting on April 1, held via video conferencing, Executive Director Theresa Klein said she has contacted mainly restaurants after the City of Wahoo imposed health measures closing dining rooms.
Klein is also working on resources for GWDF and Chamber of Commerce members regarding the CARES Act that was passed by Congress to help businesses and individuals through the financial hardships caused by the pandemic.
A plan to quantify the effect of COVID-19 on local businesses is also in the works, Klein said. It will include asking what the status of the business is, and what areas are not being covered by federal support.
“I’m planning to pull together a quick survey,” she said.
The information could be used if the government increases restrictions during the pandemic.
“We need to be willing to help folks if we have to go one layer deeper,” Klein said.
Sharing creative ideas during this difficult time is another goal of Klein’s. She is asking for input from the local businesses on ways the GWDF, Chamber and city can help.
“I am ready and willing to hear any and all creative ideas,” she said.
The work done during the pandemic could lead to new plans for the organizations, Klein added.
“We need to be looking at our role in how we can participate in that,” she said.
The GWDF and Chamber are also working on collecting credible information to share with local businesses during the pandemic.
Klein concluded by saying the pandemic is creating a new way of thinking for her and the community.
“It’s kind of brand new territory we’re all in,” she said.
