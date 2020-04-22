WAHOO – The COVID-19 pandemic may keep voters in Saunders County home on Primary Election day, but it won’t stop them from voting.
Saunders County Election Commissioner Patti Lindgren reports that as of last Friday, nearly 4,000 early voter ballots had been processed in her office with two weeks to go before the deadline. That is almost four times the average amount, she added.
It is also a huge amount compared to past elections, not only in terms of mail-in ballots, but also when considering voter turnout. Lindgren said 3,972 voters cast their ballots in the 2016 Presidential Election, just a handful more than the number of mail-in requests received so far this year for the primary.
That could put the county on track to increase voter turnout in 2020.
“Obviously, we’re going to surpass what happened at the 2016 election,” said Lindgren.
Traditionally mail-in elections have a better voter turnout, according to Lindgren, with generally 50 percent or more of the ballots requested turned back in. All special elections held outside of the primary or general election dates are now carried out by mail only, she added.
To receive a mail-in ballot, the voter must take the initiative to complete an early voter ballot form. The county election commissioner mailed these forms to voters a few weeks ago.
The form can be scanned and emailed to the county clerk’s office, sent by mail or placed in the outdoor drop box at the courthouse. The courthouse is closed to the public because of the pandemic, but business is still being conducted inside.
After the form is received, county election officials will process the form and verify the signature by comparing it to the signature on the voter registration form, Lindgren said.
“We check that signature to verify it is truly the voter who filled out that ballot,” she said.
Lindgren said early voter ballot requests have increased over the past several years, but this is the biggest jump she’s ever seen.
This year’s primary ballot includes presidential, senate and congressional races, as well as the District 23 race between incumbent Bruce Bostleman and challenger Helen Raikes.
On the county level, voters much choose one of four Republican candidates for District 2. They include incumbent Doris Karloff and challengers John Zaugg, J.C. Long and Chris Kems, all of Yutan. The list of four candidates will be narrowed down to one Republican candidate who will advance to the General Election to face the Democratic candidate. However, no Democrats have filed for this partisan race.
Incumbent Scott Sukstorf of Cedar Bluffs, a Republican, will face fellow Republican Tom Slobodnik of rural Yutan in the primary race for District 4. One will advance to the General Election. There are no Democratic candidates who filed before the March 2 deadline.
In District 6, the incumbent, Ed Rastovski, did not file for re-election. Three Republicans are vying for a spot in the General Election. They are Tom Hrdlicka, who is currently on the Wahoo Board of Education but is not running for re-election to that position, Ken Stuchlik of Wahoo and Deborah L. Wehling-Wilcox, also of Wahoo. A Democrat, Kyle Morgan, has also filed as a candidate for District 6. As the lone Democrat, he advances to the General Election.
Voters in the Village of Mead will cast their ballot for or against a village lottery (keno) as permitted by local law for the purpose of community betterment.
The only school board race on the primary ballot is the North Bend Central Public Schools District 595, which has seven candidates. Voters must narrow the field down to six for the General Election. The candidates are incumbents Bob Feurer and Francis J. Emanuel and challengers Brandon Johnson, R. Douglas Hoops, Andy Swanson, Karrie Van Nortwick and Heidi Widick.
Go to www.saunderscounty.ne.gov for more information on the election.
