Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH ON FRIDAY NIGHT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TEMPERATURES MAY RISE ABOVE FREEZING AT SOME LOCATIONS ON FRIDAY AFTERNOON WITH PERIODS OF DRIZZLE CONTINUING. AN ARCTIC FRONT WILL SWEEP THROUGH THE AREA FRIDAY NIGHT WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH-FREEZE CONDITIONS DEVELOPING ON AREA ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&