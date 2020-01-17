KEARNEY – Students from 101 high schools in Nebraska and Kansas will participate in the annual Honor Band and Choral Clinic hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance.
The event, scheduled for Jan. 27, will include two public concerts at UNK’s Health and Sports Center at 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Tickets, which include both concerts, are $3 and go on sale at 4:45 p.m. that day at the Health and Sports Center. Participants and preschool children are admitted at no cost.
The UNK Honor Band and Choral Clinic include high school sophomores, juniors and seniors selected through auditions.
Area participants include:
Festival Choir – Cadin McGuigan, Bishop Neumann High School; Mia Dyer and Kaden Hufstedler, Yutan High School.
Honor Band – Elizabeth Kastl, Bishop Neumann High School and Emily Kennedy, Yutan High School.
Honor Choir – Jessica Palmquist and Kyle Thomas, Yutan High School.
