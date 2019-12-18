MEAD – A Sioux City man died last Friday as a result of icy roadways.
At approximately 9:31 a.m., Dec. 13, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a two-vehicle injury accident approximately one and three-quarter miles north of Mead on Highway 77.
The preliminary investigation showed that a 2006 Ford 250 super duty pickup driven by Nicolas Gregorio Leon, 40, of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, was driving southbound on Highway 77 when he lost control on the icy roadway and crossed into the path of an oncoming 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV driven by Kristen E. Kusik of Lincoln.
The front seat passenger in the Ford pickup , Sergio Rodas, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kusik, 64, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha with life-threatening injuries. She remained in critical condition Saturday evening.
The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Another passenger in the pickup, Anevol Hernandez, 34, was treated at the scene.
Mead Fire and Rescue, Wahoo Fire and Rescue, Yutan Fire and Rescue, Wahoo Police Department, Yutan Police Department, two Nebraska Game and Parks officers and the Nebraska State Patrol all assisted.
“We were fortunate to have assistance from all the local Fire Departments, Wahoo PD, the State Patrol and two Nebraska Game and Parks officers,” said Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz.
The sheriff said icy road conditions and driving too fast for those conditions contributed to at least 13 crashes in the county that day.
“Fortunately the other crashes resulted in only minor damages and injuries,” he said.
One collision caused by icy roads damaged an ambulance as it was heading out on a call just before 8 a.m., Dec. 13.
The vehicle, owned by the City of Wahoo, was southbound on Highway 77 one mile west and one mile south of Wahoo when it was hit by a 2008 Pontiac driven by a minor from Wahoo. The minor was northbound on Highway 77 when they noticed a vehicle had stopped or slowed ahead of them. According to the deputy’s report, the driver applied the brakes and attempted to change lanes but instead slid across the highway and median and into the southbound lanes, striking the ambulance.
Stukenholtz said the Wahoo Fire Department will be looking for a new ambulance as the front end of their ambulance received significant damage as a vehicle slid into them. The ambulance’s estimate damage was $9,000. The Pontiac received about $6,000 worth of damage.
Icy roads caused a one-car rollover five miles west of Weston on Highway 92 earlier in the morning. A 911 call came in at 7:15 a.m. to report that Andrew Waido of Weston had rolled his 2003 Chevrolet Blazer after hitting a patch of ice.
The report said Waido was driving eastbound on the highway at about 40 miles per hour when he slid off the road and onto the south side embankment. The Blazer rolled twice. About $5,000 in damage was reported.
A pair of collisions later that evening were caused not by icy conditions, but animals on the roadway.
Aimee Booton of Firth hit a young cow on County Road 4 three miles south of Wann at about 6 p.m. The report indicates Booton was heading north in a 2011 Mazda when the black cow entered the road in front of her.
The Mazda was totaled and the cow was killed in the collision. Booton was not injured.
The cow was owned by Steven Novotny of Ashland.
A deer collided with a vehicle three miles west of Yutan about 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 13. Angela Craft of Wahoo was driving west on Highway 92 when a deer entered the road from the south ditch. The report said Craft was unable to avoid hitting the deer, which struck the front of her 2016 GMC Yukon, which suffered $4,000 damage.
Craft was wearing her seatbelt, and did not report any injuries.
