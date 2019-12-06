WAHOO – Jazzercise Wahoo is now offering classes six times per week at 224 E. Sixth St.
Jazzercise is a type of fitness training that combines aerobic exercise and dancing. The Jazzercise method fuses cardio, resistance training, Pilates, yoga, kickboxing and dance.
Amy Dunlap, a licensed physical therapist said she knew that this type of workout was not only beneficial but was really fun. Dunlap started Jazzercising in 2001 and became a certified instructor in 2002.
It was after moving to Wahoo in 2012 she wanted to continue teaching Jazzercise but was having to travel to Omaha in order to do so. When she moved to Wahoo from Minden she said she came upon the good fortune of both a potential space to offer Jazzercise and a certified instructor.
“I always dreamed and imagined how great it would be to have a center in Wahoo but the timing never seemed right and life kept getting in the way,” Dunlap said. “I was continuously being encouraged to open a center in Wahoo from friends and coworkers who had Jazzercised in other towns and loved it.”
Lisa Bohaty is currently taking one of the local classes.
“Jazzercise is a fun way to exercise and get in shape. I love that you can modify the workout to meet your needs,” Bohaty said. “It’s more enjoyable than going to the gym, I encourage everyone to try it.”
According to Dunlap, Jazzercise has been around for 50 years and is well-established and works in meeting anyone’s fitness goals.
“We plan to add classes to our current schedule by March 2020,” Dunlap said. “There is a lot to look forward to especially when it comes to the importance of having more options for working out given how busy our lives are.”
Another benefit of taking one of the classes is the camaraderie.
“Jazzercise also offers a sense of community between customers and instructors that fosters an amazing sense of accomplishment and motivation,” Dunlap said.
Jackie Eden is one of the instructors and lives in Ceresco. She has over two years teaching experience. She currently teaches Jazzercise in Lincoln but she comes to Wahoo on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Another instructor, Jodi Hurst is from
Wahoo. She comes from Minden where she has over 3 years’ experience teaching and owning a Jazzercise studio.
Eden said she joined Jazzercize in 2011 as a customer and was hooked immediately.
“It’s the only workout program that I have been able to do consistently because the routines and music are always changing,” Eden said. “There is also an amazing energy from the instructors and other customers during class,” she said.
Eden said she loves that it is a fitness program for men and women of all ages and body types.
“I am definitely a Jazzer for life,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.