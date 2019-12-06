WAHOO – Where JEO Consulting Group, Inc. has moved has a familiar ring to it.
The company which began in 1937, has as its physical address the same numbers.
“We’ve been serving our clients since 1937, and now we’re serving them from 1937 North Chestnut Street in Wahoo,” Ron Brigham, JEO CEO said. “Our headquarters were previously located at 142 West 11th Street in Wahoo. While it’s not a huge geographical move, it’s a thrilling step for the company.”
JEO Consulting Group, Inc. is a full-service firm offering engineering, architecture, surveying and planning services throughout the Midwest. Founded in 1937, headquartered in Wahoo, JEO has nine branch offices throughout Nebraska and Iowa. JEO serves municipalities, counties, state and federal agencies and private clients.
Brigham said the new space was a long time coming.
“When Country Club Acres was developed in the 1990s, there was a six acre tract that was set aside for a new office,” he said. “When that didn’t pan out an addition was put on to our former building.”
Brigham said when the hospital inquired about the possibility of purchasing our former building it was a “no brainer.”
“We were excited to break ground on the new building,” he said. “We are especially grateful for the hospital’s willingness to allow us to continue to rent about half of the building after they purchased it in January of 2018. We are really happy to be in the new space.”
First and foremost, Brigham said the company wants their people to enjoy the space they work in.
“We don’t have a standard office layout,” he said. “We try to let each space be reflective of the personality of the office. And it is particularly difficult to recruit in our industry right now, so anything we can do to be more attractive to potential candidates has to be considered.”
Brigham said the company has been making a conscious effort to improve the workplaces for all 11 of its locations.
“We want to give the best atmosphere for our people,” he said. “In the last few years we have moved into new space in Hastings, Lincoln, and Wahoo, Nebraska; Ankeny, Iowa; and Lawrence, Kansas and will be soon in South Sioux City and Omaha.”
