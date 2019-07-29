WAHOO – It’s been a few years since alumni and friends of John F. Kennedy College got together, but another reunion is now being planned for October.
A reunion is being planned for Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13.
JFK Alum Linda Collins said the last reunion was held in 2010. Collins, who has helped to also organize past reunions, said she has received a lot of requests for another one this year.
The college started in Wahoo in 1965. There were a few students with some transfer credits who were eligible to graduate in 1968.
“But, the first four year students graduated in 1969,” she said.
The 50th anniversary of that first full graduating class was enough reason for Collins to jump back in and plan another reunion. But, the upcoming event is not just for alumni.
“Anybody that has any interest is welcome,” she said.
Activities get underway on the evening of Friday, Oct. 11 with a “Should I Know You?” social. This will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Wanahoo Education building. The crowd is then invited to move to Starlite Event Center for a public dance featuring “Bartek and James.”
On Saturday, the morning gets going with a golf scramble at Hilltop Country Club. Registration fee is $30 per person. For more information, contact Cyndy Lammert at lammhawk@gmail.com. Brunch will also be served at Hilltop County Club.
Saturday evening events include a banquet at The Shed in Wahoo. The crowd will then move to Maly’s Landing for the “Come Together” Beatles Tribute Band.
The reunion closes on Sunday morning with a brunch at Hilltop Country Club. To register for activities. Contact Collins at linda_bucky_collins@msn.com.
Collins said information has already been sent to alumni and other college supporters. But, she said there are probably people who are not on the existing list.
Anyone who has not been contacted yet is encouraged to contact Collins or Lammert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.