WAHOO – A man awaiting trial for allegedly attacking law enforcement officers with a semi was denied a request to leave jail in order to say a final goodbye to his deceased father.
Judge Christina Marroquin denied a request by Jeffrey Ehrlich to for a furlough during a hearing in Saunders County Court on Oct. 15. Marroquin also denied Ehrlich’s request for bond reduction during the hearing.
In a motion filed on Oct. 11 by Ehrlich’s attorney, Thomas Klein, Ehrlich requested the furlough because his father had recently passed away and he wanted to “be present with family to mourn and share in family memories of their father together at this difficult time.”
Ehrlich is facing six charges in connection with an Aug. 13 incident in the 400 block of East Second Street in Wahoo. He allegedly attacked a sheriff’s deputy with a baseball bat and drove his semi into two law enforcement vehicles.
In an affidavit filed in court, police were called to the Ehrlich residence after he had allegedly assaulted his son. The report said Ehrlich had called a neighbor to tell them he’d attacked his son, and told them the Wahoo Police Department “was going down” and that he was ready to die.
Ehrlich was in his semi when a Saunders County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene. Ehrlich allegedly got out of the vehicle with a baseball bat and struck the deputy in the chest.
The suspect then jumped back into the semi and drove directly at a Wahoo Police cruiser. The Wahoo officer fled into a yard and behind
a tree, but Ehrlich continued pursuing in the semi, driving over the curb and stopping about five feet from the officer.
Ehrlich then put the semi in reverse and headed towards the police cruiser and deputy’s vehicle. He collided with the cruisers, pushing them about 30 feet. The suspect attempted to drive away, but the semi was attached to the cruiser. He was taken into custody by the deputy and police officer.
Ehrlich pleaded not guilty to attempted class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felonies; use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony (two counts), assaulting an officer, terroristic threats and committing child abuse during an arraignment hearing on Sept. 9.
On Sept. 17, Klein made a motion to request a psychiatric examination for Ehrlich for the purpose of possibly using an insanity defense. Marroquin ordered an exam to be done at the Lincoln Regional Center.
In 2015, Ehrlich was convicted for first degree assault and resisting arrest.
His next appearance in court will be Nov. 4 at 1 p.m.
