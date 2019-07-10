WAHOO – This month’s Saunders County Veteran of the Month is a Yutan man who served with the U.S. Army.
Charles Karloff was recognized as the Veteran of the Month during the July 2 meeting of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors.
The presentation was made at the start of the meeting by Saunders County Veterans Service Officer Mary Pace. Karloff was nominated for the month of July by his wife, Doris Karloff, who is also the chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors.
Karloff entered the Army Feb. 14, 1951. He travelled by bus from Wahoo to Fort Omaha, where he then boarded a train to Fort Campbell, Ky. There, he attended Basic Training.
After basic training, the private boarded a train in September 1951 headed for San Francisco, where he would get on the USNS General John Pope troop transport ship. With battle ships on both sides and a carrier out in front, he and a couple of his buddies went to the bow to watch the Golden Gate Bridge lights fade as they left the United States.
He arrived in Japan and then took the Red Ball express to Korea. He was promoted to private first class, after completion of Ordinance Supply Course for Management Training at 833 Ordinance Supply Depot Company in Pusan, Korea 1952. He was promoted to corporal and honorably discharged February 1953 at Camp Carson, Colo.
He was awarded with the Korean Service Medal with two campaign stars.
Karloff has is a lifetime member of the American Legion and the VFW, along with being a charter member of the VFW Post No. 9844 in Yutan.
The certificate of appreciation that he was presented last week reads, ”Throughout our Nation’s history, it is the efforts of men and women such as yourself that have provided the freedoms we, as Americans, dearly enjoy today. Please accept our deepest gratitude and appreciation.”
