WAHOO – At the Jan. 7 Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting the selection of chairperson and vice-chairperson took place.
Doris Karloff was re-elected to be the chair and Dave Lutton was elected as vice-chairperson. Craig Breunig was elected temporary chairperson in the event that the chair or vice-chair is absent.
Committee appointments by the county board through formal action were as follows:
Region V (Wahoo) Advisory – Larry Mach, alternate Craig Breunig.
Region V Human Services Governing Board – Doris Karloff, alternate Ed Rastovski.
Northeast Juvenile Detention Services Board – Craig Breunig, alternate Doris Karloff.
Southeast Nebraska Development District Committee – Frank Albrecht, alternate Dave Lutton.
Nebraska Department of Transportation Projects – Craig Breunig, Steve Mika.
Three Rivers Health Services Board – Scott Sukstorf, alternate Doris Karloff.
Safety Committee – Larry Mach, Frank Albrecht, Doris Karloff.
911 Communications and Emergency Management Committee – Craig Breunig, Frank Albrecht, Doris Karloff.
Union Negotiating Committee – Dave Lutton Doris Karloff, Ed Rastovski.
Finance Chairperson and Vice Chairperson – Dave Lutton, Craig Breunig.
Saunders Medical Center Liaison and Affiliation Committee – Ed Rastovski, Craig Breunig, Doris Karloff.
Saunders County Economic Development Corporation – Craig Breunig, alternate Ed Rastovski.
Greater Wahoo Development Development Committee – Ed Rastovski, alternate Craig Breunig.
Lancaster/Saunders County Community Action Board – Michelle Libal.
