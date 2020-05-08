MEAD – Registered voters in the Village of Mead will have a chance to vote in favor or in opposition of keno in the upcoming Primary Election on May 12.
A new bar plans on opening this summer in downtown Mead and owners Brandon and Melissa Burke want to apply for a keno permit.
The Village of Mead chose to put keno on the ballot in February giving voters a chance to vote on the measure next week.
It is listed on the ballot as a lottery election and asks voters if the Village of Mead should establish and conduct a lottery as permitted under the Nebraska County and City Lottery Act for the purpose of community betterment.
Mead Village Board Chairman Bill Thorson wanted to clear up any confusion.
“It can be confusing, but is essentially a vote for or against keno,” Thorson said.
Having keno does not cost taxpayers a cent and the village stands to benefit from the proceeds, according to Thorson. The amount has yet to be determined, he added.
