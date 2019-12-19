WAHOO – The Wahoo City Council elected Stuart Krejci president during the annual reorganization meeting last Thursday.
The council also reappointed Cody Hull as Wahoo fire chief and Steve Barr as street superintendent.
During the regular meeting, the council approved the Board of Public Works budget for 2020 after holding a public hearing. The board was established by the city council in 2002 to oversee the financial management and operation of the electrical, water, wastewater and natural gas systems in Wahoo.
Utilities General Manager Ryan Hurst told the council the department is focusing on immediate capital needs in 2020 and will prioritize upcoming projects.
Hurst also noted that on paper the budget looks as though there will be a $2.3 million loss before depreciation across all four departments, but in reality that is not the case. The negative balance is due to potential developments that were accounted for in the costs, but the fees were not included in the income.
“I will just emphasize we will not go through 2020 with a $2.3 million loss,” Hurst said.
There could also be projects that come up in the next year that are not accounted for in the budget, Hurst said.
“But we’ll work through it and take on what we have to,” he said.
Council Member Karen Boop said she was impressed with the detail Hurst included in the budget documents.
