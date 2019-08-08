MORSE BLUFF – Volunteers for the Morse Bluff American Legion Post 340 will be up at the crack of dawn Sunday morning to make sure the temperature is just right to cook tender, juicy chicken.
The 65th Annual Chicken Barbecue is Aug. 11 at the Historic Legion Hall in Morse Bluffs.
Legion Post Member Galen Johnson said 650 chicken halves will again be cooked over the open pits behind the Legion hall.
Volunteers will get the fire pits started at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday and then start putting the chickens on the grates at about 8:30 a.m.
“That’s kind of the routine,” Johnson said.
As in past years, the volunteers will then be flipping and basting the chicken until it is done.
The chicken and sides will be served from noon to 2 p.m., or until it runs out. Johnson reported that all of the food has been ordered and picked up.
“We’ll do some setup Saturday at the hall and put up the tents. But, we’re ready,” he added.
While chicken has been the tradition in Morse Bluff for the past 65 years, there are some other popular activities on the day as well.
The Legion Auxiliary will again be serving pie and root beer floats to complete the meal.
The Polka Dudes will start playing at 11 a.m. Rollie Ott and his junior polka band will entertain the crowd too.
The North Bend Community Band is scheduled to play at 1 p.m.
The Legion has also traditionally held a raffle along with the activities.
Johnson said the gun raffle will again take place, but getting pedal tractors proved to be difficult this year. So, four bicycles will be a part of this raffle.
The Legion started its annual chicken dinner in 1954. Along with Legion programs and activities, funds raised on Sunday will help with maintenance of the American Legion Hall in Morse Bluff, which was built in 1910. It started out as the Rad Plzen Z.C.B.J. meeting building and is now on the National Registry of Historic Places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.