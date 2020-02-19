FREMONT – The sixth-ranked Bishop Neumann boys basketball team improved to 15-4 on the season with a pair of victories last week, including an 11-point road win over Class C-2 second-ranked Yutan on Feb. 11.
The Cavaliers trailed 33-30 going into the fourth quarter before erupting for 28 points to pull out the 58-49 win.
“From the opening tip the boys really did a great job of playing with a high level of intensity and focus the entire game. I was extremely proud of how hard we competed versus a very tough and well coached Yutan team,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Mike Weiss.
Senior David Lilly put together his best game in a Neumann uniform, putting the Cavaliers on his back and leading them to win.
Lilly scored 14 of his team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Cavaliers over the final eight minutes. He shot 7-of-8 from the field and made all three of his free throws.
“David had an outstanding game,” said Weiss.
Senior Joe Fisher added four points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Neumann shot 56 percent from the field and made 11-of-14 from the foul line.
They also turned the ball over just 10 times against a very aggressive Yutan defense.
After a couple of days off, the Cavaliers remained on the road for a contest against conference foe Archbishop Bergan on Valentine’s Day.
Neumann got off to a fast start and cruised to a 58-40 victory.
Neumann led 22-7 after one quarter.
“Bergan is never an easy place to play and it is always important to get off to a good start. Getting out to a commanding 22-7 lead at the end of the first quarter is proof of how eager and ready we were to compete tonight,” added Weiss.
Three different players finished in double-figures for the Cavaliers.
Senior Teagan Ahrens led the Cavaliers in scoring with 12 points.
Senior Jarrett Kmiecik scored 11 points and led the
team with four steals.
Senior Taylen Pospisil scored 10 points.
Fisher added eight points and pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.
