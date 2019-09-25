WAHOO – The fifth-ranked Bishop Neumann Cavaliers shutout the Lincoln Christian Crusaders on Homecoming Night at Bishop Neumann High School.
The Cavaliers dominated from the opening whistle, winning 35-0 at Wayne Reeves Field on Friday night.
The Crusaders ran just eight plays in Cavalier territory and finished with just 59 yards.
The Cavaliers got two touchdown runs in the first quarter, a 19-yarder from David Lilly and a scintillating
72-yarder from junior Spencer Wiese. Kicker Boston Pentico added the EP’s and Neumann led 14-0 after 12 minutes.
Lilly tacked on seven more when he scored on a 5-yarder with 10:42 remaining before halftime. The touchdown came two plays after Lilly blocked and recovered an LCHS punt at the Christian 10-yard line.
The rest of the scoring came in the third quarter.
Senior quarterback Taylen Pospisil went to the air and connected with senior Jarrett Kmiecik on a 42-yard scoring pass, making it 28-0 with 5:04 left in the third quarter.
Later, one play after taking over possession after a Christian punt, it was Lilly scoring his 12th rushing touchdown of the season, scampering in from 62 yards.
Neumann rushed for 275 yards on 37 carries and added 63 yards through the air on 10 attempts.
Lilly rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries while Wiese added 99 more on eight carries.
Lilly led the defense with 13 tackles. Seniors Jon Matulka and John Klement added nine tackles apiece.
Senior Dalton Bartek and junior Dawson Sabatka recovered fumbles.
The Cavaliers will take to the road on Friday night when they travel to Columbus to play Lakeview. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
