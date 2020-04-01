WAHOO – Christina Courie is going on a bear hunt in Wahoo and you are all invited.
To help kids that are stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Wahoo resident has taken a national idea and shared it with her neighbors and community.
Courie said she had seen the idea on Facebook to put up teddy bears so kids at home can have something fun to do as they hunt neighborhoods near and not-so-near for a sight of the bears.
“I thought it was really cute and I am hoping others will want to participate,” she said. “It will be nice to see the community coming together while at the same time keeping everything safe.”
Courie said she thinks it’s a great idea for families to join in the hunt.
“It’s awesome for families to be able to still go out in the community while staying socially distant.”
Courie said her kids, Keira, 10, and Harper, 7, really love the idea because one of their favorite books is “Going on Bear Hunts.”
“If the weather warms up I’m hoping that this will catch on soon,” she said.
Courie said she believes her kids understand what is going on and are excited to do something positive.
“I talked them about doing our part to keep others safe,” she said. “It’s contagious but we don’t need to be worried or scared. They miss their friends but they seem to understand.”
Courie said she sees how the community is affected by this pandemic, whether it’s families that have lost jobs, schools being closed, church services being cancelled, small businesses struggling to survive, as well as all those who are working overtime right now at hospitals grocery stores and other places.
“People are feeling isolated, nervous, and probably scared too,” she said. “However, with all of the hardships this pandemic is bringing to our community, I also see a lot of people trying to do what they can to help others, and to spread joy and encouragement to one another.”
Courie has witnessed random acts of kindness like seeing people offering to do grocery shopping for those at higher risk, supporting local businesses by ordering take-out, sharing online church services and devotions, and even sharing words of encouragement on social media to support each other through this critical time.
“Even though this pandemic is separating us and isolating us from one another, physically, I think it is also bringing us closer together as a community, emotionally, as we pull together to support each other and try to find the good in the midst of all the bad,” she said.
Whether someone is decorating their sidewalks with words of encouragement, visiting the elderly at a care center to wave hello from outside their windows or doing something as simple as putting stuffed teddy bears in windows, Courie said it’s amazing to see the degree of helping others that continues to occur.
“I see people trying to help find and spread joy, kindness and love,” she added.
