WAHOO – Wahoo High School took second place in the 2020 Wayne State College KTCH Radio Quiz Bowl on March 4.
According to Dave Privett, district media director at Wahoo Public Schools, the competition is single-elimination, and started with 64 schools from across eastern Nebraska.
The team consisted of Nick Fuller, Jackson Taylor, Marshall Elder – all seniors – and Luke Polacek, sophomore.
“We’ve made it to the Final Four before, but this is the first year we made it to the championship round,” Privett said. “We were defeated by Lutheran High Northeast (Norfolk) in the championship.”
Polacek got involved in the quiz bowl competition last year and was also a part of the academic decathlon class.
“It was actually quite fun,” he said. “Everyone on the team are my friends and we all have a fair bit of general and abstract knowledge, which made us all a pretty good fit. It enabled us to make the top two in the entire state.”
Polacek said the competition helped him prepare for a variety of other areas in his academic career.
“It’s shown me that I need to keep studying my school material, for starters, and it’s also shown me that sometimes, all you need is a group of friends and hard work and you can do whatever you put your mind to,” he said.
Taylor said he loves the quiz bowl so he keeps coming back every year.
“This is the farthest we’ve ever gotten so that is exciting,” he said.
