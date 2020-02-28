WAHOO – A Local Working Group that provides advice on the priorities for many U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation programs will meet 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at the Lower Platte North NRD, Lake Wanahoo Education Building, Wahoo. The Lake Wanahoo Education Building is located on the day use area on the east side of Lake Wanahoo.
The public is encouraged to attend and express their natural resource concerns. Ideas generated from the public will help the U.S. Department of Agriculture tailor their natural resource programs to meet the needs identified locally.
There is a Local Working Group in each Natural Resources District (NRD). Membership on the Local Working Group includes Federal, State, county, Tribal or local government representatives according to Mark Walkenhorst, District Conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) whose agency guides the Local Working Group.
“The Local Working Group recommends to the NRCS State Conservationist on how USDA programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), or Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) would be most effectively implemented throughout the areas of Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Platte and Saunders counties”. This recommendation can include special target areas, cost share rates on conservation programs, which conservation practices should have cost assistance, or how many dollars could be needed,” said Walkenhorst. This work group allows local input into how Federal dollars are spent, he added.
Typically, Nebraska
NRCS obligates anywhere between $45 million to over $75 million dollars to farmers and ranchers statewide through NRCS conservation programs. These programs helped landowners and operators make natural resource improvements to their land, water, or wildlife. This funding was allocated according to the priorities set by the Local Working Group.
For more information about the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the programs and services they provide, visit the local USDA Service Center or www.ne.nrcs.usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.