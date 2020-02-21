MEAD – Joe McFarland is excited to bring his own flair to his new restaurant.
Named after his army nickname, Mack’s Shack serves what McFarland refers to as comfort food.
Both Joe and his wife Myria said they have traveled the road between Mead and Wahoo for several years, finally landing in the smaller end of the town that has just a little over 500 residents.
“It all started in January of 2019 when three investors invited us to partner with them and asked me to run the day-to-day operations,” he said.
Having moved with his family from Oklahoma a few years earlier, he loves the place they have come to call home.
“My wife and I moved to Nebraska three years ago from southeast Oklahoma,” he said. “I moved back and forth from Oklahoma to Nebraska a lot when I was younger but this is my wife and kids’ first time to live anywhere but southern Oklahoma.”
Mack’s Shack is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It reopens on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for karaoke, McFarland said.
Although change is difficult when it comes to new owners and new recipes, McFarland said they have maintained some of the Greek recipes from the previous owners and offer some new tasty recipes in hopes that others will give him a chance.
“We’ve been told we have the best pork tenderloin sandwich around the area,” he said. “I cut and tenderize both our pork tenderloin and chicken fried steak, both breaded with my signature breading.”
McFarland also said they will be offering some southern dishes.
“My wife’s family is from southern Louisiana so we offer a little bit of a Cajun flare once in a while,” he said.
Having six kids at home and five of them already helping out in the café, McFarland said it’s a no brainer that this business venture is family-oriented.
“My goal is to bring families together,” he said. “I have dealt with so many different aspects of family separation that I enjoy seeing families coming together and sharing a meal. It’s important to slow down, turn off the beaten path and come try some good hometown cooking.”
