WAHOO – Lee Maly remembers cooking beside her grandfather when she was just a little girl.
She also remembers visiting a little café next to the stockyards when she would come to town to sell cattle.
Today Maly is the proud owner of the Branding Iron Café, formerly known as Stockyard Café.
Originally from Ceresco, Maly said she has fond memories of coming to Wahoo to the stockyards and eating at the Stockyard Café next door.
“I remember sitting at the very counter in my café eating a burger,” Maly said. “We always ate there.”
Once she decided to make food her profession Maly went to culinary school in Lincoln.
Maly spent the next 20 years working for a restaurant, Saunders County Medical Center and helping to run the family business, Maly’s Landing, which she did for the last 17 years.
More than a year ago, the former owner of the Stockyard Cafe approached her and asked her if would she be interested in buying the business if it was available.
“I didn’t hesitate to say yes,” she said.
She formally became the owner at the end of July of this year.
According to Maly, it took a team of people to get things moving in order to prepare for a grand opening on Nov. 15. She credits the owner of the building for getting everything up to code but said she and her staff of four did the majority of the physical labor.
“It took a tremendous amount of work to get things ready,” she said. “Julie Johnson, Sydnie States, Connie Presley, and Lee Vanacore donated their time to help; I couldn’t have done it without them.”
A new floor was put down and the walls were painted. A new stove and refrigerator was purchased.
“We scraped 18 years of grease off of the walls and ceiling,” she said. “Over the years that can happen.”
The café is currently open Thursday through Monday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast (served all day) and lunch. Future ideas for the café include extending their hours to seven days per week.
“We’d also like to think about possibly expanding the kitchen area,” she said. “We are still working on getting our ducks in a row and making room for all of the food and new supplies.”
Maly cannot deny her passion for cooking but it’s the outcome she relishes.
“I love cooking but I really love making people happy with my cooking,” she said. “I am so grateful I got a chance to stay in the town I love and to be able to do what I’ve always wanted to do.”
