LINCOLN – The Nebraska Dairy Ambassador program has appointed six new student ambassadors for 2020.
This year’s group of ambassadors include Morgan Marotz, an elementary education major with minors in coaching and special education at Wayne State College from Wahoo; Abigail Langdon, an agriculture business and financing major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from Clarkson; Lindsey Marotz, an elementary education major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from Hoskins; Jaycie Meggison, an agriculture business and financing major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from Blair; Erin Muntz, an University of Nebraska-Lincoln animal science major from Louisville and Daniel Serdar, an animal science major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from Woodstock, Ill.
Each year, up to six ambassadors with an interest in dairy production are selected to improve their leadership and communication skills while advocating for the dairy industry. Ambassadors engage in conversations with consumers, school-age children and their peers. Many of the conversa-
tions involve learning more about the dairy industry and practices used within the industry. While serving as an ambassador, students have the opportunity to network with dairy industry partners, visit dairy farms, and tour agribusinesses in Nebraska.
“We have a great group of ambassadors again this year,” said Kim Clark, Extension dairy educator and ambassador coordinator. “Each ambassador brings a different skill set and knowledge level to the program. It is always a pleasure to watch each ambassador grow and gain skills they will be able to use indefinitely.”
Sponsored by Midwest Dairy, the dairy ambassador program was piloted in 2016 in Nebraska with four ambassadors. Since its inception, 21 Nebraska college students have completed the yearlong program, which is open to any college student in Nebraska.
Since then, Midwest Dairy adopted the program for other states and currently has ambassador programs for college students in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois.
