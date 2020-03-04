VALPARAISO – Larry Martin owns the nut farm and all that goes with it.
Larry Martin farms a walnut and pecan orchard on the land near Valparaiso his family acquired more than 100 years ago.
Not only does Martin grow the nuts, he is chairman of the Heartland Nuts N’ More Cooperative board and storefront in downtown Valparaiso which was developed in the 1970s.
Martin said the nut cooperative is the only one in Nebraska as well as in the surrounding states of Kansas, Missouri and Iowa.
“It all started after the trees were producing an excellent crop they had to find someplace to get rid of it,” he said. “We decided that forming a co-op was the best direction to go where people could bring their product to and we could get rid of it for them.”
Nuts have always been a part of Martin’s life. His earlier memories as a child there were black walnuts on his family’s farm. He now carries on that tradition at his farm a mile west of Valparaiso.
“Black walnuts are native here, I’m not sure how many people actually know that,” he said.
Martin said one of the best known secrets in his storefront, which he refers to as “the nut house,” is the museum.
The museum came about when Cyril Bish passed away and the co-op board received his collection about 10 years ago. Bish told his wife before he died that he wanted his extensive collection to go to the Nebraska Nut Growers.
“He was one of the original founders of the Nebraska Nutgrowers Association and it was important to him that we get his collection,” Martin said.
Martin said that people come to the store to visit and look around at the nutcrackers, the products made from the nuts and, of course, the nuts.
“People have come from all over the country and Canada to visit,” he said. “Most of them want to buy a bag of nuts. Black walnuts are a favorite.”
Martin said this week he is holding an annual class where folks from as far as North Dakota come to learn about grafting.
According to Martin, grafting is cutting from a mother tree, about 6 to 8 inches of the last year’s growth and splicing it onto a seedling or larger growth of a smaller tree. Last year 34 people attended the class.
Nuts are planted in April or May and harvested in September.
“Once collected the nuts are taken to my place where the nuts are hulled, the husks taken off and then they are dried.”
Martin said the nuts are brought inside and packaged.
“If they dry properly the nut shrinks down so that it actually falls out of the shell,” he said. “Then they are placed in the cooler at about 34 degrees all of the time.”
Despite all of the jokes that come from his nutty lifestyle, Martin said his favorite part of being involved in the nut business is working with the public.
“I love answering questions and sharing what we do, I love working with people,” he said.
“They call me the head nut,” he added.
