MEAD – Members of the Mead School Board unanimously adopted the 2019-2020 budget and levy resolution at the monthly school board held inside the Mead High School Library.
The 2019-2020 property valuations came in $437,749,825, a four percent increase from the 2018-2019 valuations listed at $422,596,475.
The increase in valuations, coupled with the fact that the school district recently retired bonded debt allowed the 2019-2020 levy to come in at $.03 cents below the 2018-2019 levy. The total levy for 2019-2020 is $0.95383, nearly $.25 below the legal maximum levy of $1.20.
“The combination of retiring bonded debt and having enough money in the bank has us in a really good position,” said Superintendent Dr. Dale Rawson.
