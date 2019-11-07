MEAD – The Mead Volunteer Fire and Rescue departments held a costume contest on Halloween. The winners are as follows.

Ages 2 and Under

First place: Paisley McDuffee, Dalmatian

Second place: Whit Simon, bulldozer

Third place: Martin Heinen, cow

Ages 3 to 5

(Not in school)

First place: Brooklyn Havelka, flamingo

Second place: Reese Richards, sheriff

Third place: AJ Kuhn, rodeo clown

Kindergarten

First place: Henry Nygren, mummy

Second place: Brogan Bratsburg, knight

Third place: Landon Van Ackeren, Spiderman

First Grade

First place: Emerson Lee, LOL doll

Second place: Melanie Nicola, Pocahontas

Third place: Charlie Daniels, Snow White

Second Grade

First place: Kate Miller, Harley Quinn

Second place: Ben Popken, Black Panther

Third place: Austin Anderson, ninja

Third Grade

First place: Hadley Havelka, deer

Second place: Olivia Lee, Audrey

Third place: Maddie Schaal, phantom

Fourth Grade

First place: Jersey Daniels, Wednesday Adams

Second place: Lauren Miller, zombie

Third place: Cooper Greise, Michael Jackson

Fifth Grade

First place: Lilja Bratsburg, Zelda

Second place: Ann Nygren, Harry Potter

Third place: Abe Lee, Stickman

Sixth Grade

First place: Tony Engel, Bob Ross

Second place: Payton Wilson, Ace Ventura

Third place: Ty Crouse, mad scientist

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.