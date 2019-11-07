MEAD – The Mead Volunteer Fire and Rescue departments held a costume contest on Halloween. The winners are as follows.
Ages 2 and Under
First place: Paisley McDuffee, Dalmatian
Second place: Whit Simon, bulldozer
Third place: Martin Heinen, cow
Ages 3 to 5
(Not in school)
First place: Brooklyn Havelka, flamingo
Second place: Reese Richards, sheriff
Third place: AJ Kuhn, rodeo clown
Kindergarten
First place: Henry Nygren, mummy
Second place: Brogan Bratsburg, knight
Third place: Landon Van Ackeren, Spiderman
First Grade
First place: Emerson Lee, LOL doll
Second place: Melanie Nicola, Pocahontas
Third place: Charlie Daniels, Snow White
Second Grade
First place: Kate Miller, Harley Quinn
Second place: Ben Popken, Black Panther
Third place: Austin Anderson, ninja
Third Grade
First place: Hadley Havelka, deer
Second place: Olivia Lee, Audrey
Third place: Maddie Schaal, phantom
Fourth Grade
First place: Jersey Daniels, Wednesday Adams
Second place: Lauren Miller, zombie
Third place: Cooper Greise, Michael Jackson
Fifth Grade
First place: Lilja Bratsburg, Zelda
Second place: Ann Nygren, Harry Potter
Third place: Abe Lee, Stickman
Sixth Grade
First place: Tony Engel, Bob Ross
Second place: Payton Wilson, Ace Ventura
Third place: Ty Crouse, mad scientist
