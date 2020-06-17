MEAD – Mead High School held graduation on Saturday. The following students received scholarships at the ceremony.
Maylie Brestel received the Midland University Gospel Honors Choir Scholarship, Peru State College Presidents Success Award, Veo Gustafson Memorial Scholarship and the Mead Raider Educational Scholarship.
Cali Carritt received the University of Colorado Denver Distinguished Scholar Award, University of Nebraska Lincoln Husker Power Scholarship, University of Nebraska at Omaha Maverick Scholarship, Academic Decathlon Scholarship, Ziegenbein Administrative Knowledge Scholarship, Delbert and Norma Manske Wahoo Community Foundation Scholarship and the Mead Raider Educational Scholarship.
Samantha Dyas received the Rudy Paulson Memorial Scholarship and the Mead Raider Educational Scholarship.
Tyler Engle received the Mead Educational Scholarship.
Jaden Felty received the University of Nebraska at Kearney Board of Regents Scholarship, Peru State College Board of Trustees Scholarship, University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor’s Scholarship, Rudy Paulson Memorial Scholarship, Kinman-Oldfield Family Foundation Scholarship, Saunders County Independent Bankers Association Scholarship and the Mead Raider Educational Scholarship.
JT Haag received the Concordia University Athletic Scholarship, Dakota Wesleyan Athletic Scholarship, Doane University Athletic Scholarship and the Mead Raider Educational Scholarship.
Emily Hanson received the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholarship, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Pepsi Service Scholar Award, David H. and Annie E. Larrick Scholarship, Frontier Cooperative Scholarship, Nebraska Seed Trade Association Freshman Scholarship, Academic Decathlon Scholarship, 4-H Legacy Scholarship, Midwest Farmer’s Cooperative Scholarship, Saunders County 4-H Council Scholarship, Phillip Miller Memorial FFA Scholarship, Rudy Paulson Memorial Scholarship, Mead FFA Alumni Scholarship and the Mead Raider Educational Scholarship.
Cloe Huckeby received the Midland University Performing Arts Dance Scholarship, Nye Health Services Premier Nursing Scholarship, Nebraska Methodist Upfront Merit Scholarship, Nebraska Methodist Becker Presidential Scholarship, Mead FCCLA Scholarship, Phyllis Nelson Memorial Alumni Scholarship, Selko Family Scholarship and the Mead Raider Educational Scholarship.
Riley Mayfield received the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholarship, University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor’s Scholarship, Missouri S&T Groundbreaker Scholarship, Missouri S&T Physics Department Scholarship, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology Copper Scholar Award, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology Advantage Award, Rudy Paulson Memorial Scholarship and the Mead Raider Educational Scholarship.
Abby Miller received the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholarship, University of Nebraska-Lincoln CASNR Scholarship, Engler Scholarship, America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders Scholarship, Nebraska Youth Institute Scholarship, Ziegenbeing Administrative Knowledge Scholarship, American Red Cross Scholarship, Nebraska Association of County Officials Scholarship, Philip Miller Memorial FFA Scholarship, Phyllis Nelson Memorial Alumni Scholarship, Rudy Paulson Memorial Scholarship, Nels Paulson Scholarship, Bank of Mead Scholarship, Wahoo Area Kiwanis Club Scholarship, Mead FFA Alumni Scholarship and the Mead Raider Educational Scholarship.
Delaney Patocka received the University of Nebraska at Omaha Dean’s Scholarship, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholarship, Rural Health Opportunities Scholarship (RHOP), Karen K. Duncan Scholarship, Saunders Medical Center Health Education Scholarship, Rudy Paulson Memorial Scholarship, Nels Paulson Scholarship, Mead FFA Alumni Scholarship and the Mead Raider Educational Scholarship.
Breanna VonSeggern received the Southeast Community College Recruiter’s Scholarship and the East Central Nebraska Conference Scholarship.
