MEAD – Mead High School announces the fourth quarter and second semester A and B honor rolls.

FOURTH QUARTER

A HONOR ROLL

Seventh Grade

Corbin Jay Carlson and James Mason Coyle

Eighth Grade

Christopher Hanson and Emily Anne Kuhr

Freshman

Sage Renee Holloway

Sophomores

Kaitlyn Hanson, Emily Kathleen Hebenstreit, Laura Kuhr, Bailey Langemeier, Brianna Lemke, Megan Luetkenhaus, Demmy Patocka, Emily Quinn and Meghan Marie Richards

Juniors

Mystic Hartgrave and Blaine Nicola

Seniors

Jaden Jane Felty, Emily Jean Hanson, Abby Marie Miller and Delaney Renae Patocka

FOURTH QUARTER

B HONOR ROLL

Seventh Grade

Aaron Joel Hering, Tytus Robert Lee and Trey Matthew Siske

Eighth Grade

Mason James Christensen, Libby Faith Ferguson, Eva Nikolaos Georoulopoulos, Timothy James Hunt, Haylie Jo Muhlbach, Samuel Liam Popken, Brenna Whitney Schulz, Colby Allan Sorenson and Jocelyn Echeveste Tellez

Freshman

Tristan James Zwiener and Tye Christopher Dickes

Sophomores

Kimberly Nicole Kochner, Andrew James Caritt, Morgan Marie Cody, Jacqueline Cruz, Riah Janea Engel, George Nikolas Georgoulopoulos, Jacob T Hering and Emily Michelle Oldenburg

Juniors

Payton Elaine Curry, Rebecca Halbmaier, Lauren Ann Holloway, Danielle Raye Kochner, Riley Langemeier, Nicholas Laughlin, Jackson Hunter, Grace Olena Popken and Kelly Lynn Richards

Seniors

Samantha Ileen Dyas

SECOND SEMESTER

A HONOR ROLL

Seventh Grade

Corbin Jay Carlson

Eighth Grade

Christopher Hanson, Emily Anne Kuhr, Haylie Jo Muhlbach and Colby Allan Sorensen

Freshman

Sage Renee Holloway

Sophomores

Andrew James Carritt, Riah Janea Engel, Kaitlyn hanson, Emily Kathleen Hebenstreit, Jacob T Hering, Laura Kuhr, Bailey Langemeier, Megan Luetkenhaus, Demmy Patocka, Emily Quinn and Meghan Marie Richards

Juniors

Payton Elaine Curry, Blaine Nicola and Kelly Lynn Richards

Seniors

Jaden Jane Felty, Emily Jean Hanson, Cloe Marie Huckeby, Abby Marie Miller and Delaney Renae Patocka

SECOND SEMESTER

B HONOR ROLL

Seventh Grade

Mason James Coyle, Aaron Joel Hering, Tytus Robert Lee and Trey Matthew Siske

Eighth Grade

Mason James Christensen, Emmett Mac Couch, Libby Faith Ferguson, Eva Nikolaos Georgoulopouos, Brynn Marie Halladay, Michelle Huckeby, Timothy James Hunt, Samuel Liam Popken, Brenna Whitney Schulz, Jocelyn Tellez Echeveste, Tristan James Zwiener

Freshman

Luke Aaron Caritt, Tye Christopher Dickes, Trevor James Ellison and Lillian Claire Flynn

Sophomores

Morgan Marie Cody, Jacqueline Cruz, George Nikolaos Georgoulopoulos, Collin Konecky, Brianna Lemke, Emily Michelle Oldenburg and Mattia Zebri

Juniors

Rebecca Halbmaier, Mystic Hartgrave, Lauren Ann Holloway, Danielle Raye Kochner, Riley Langemeier, Nicholas Laughlin, Jackson Munter, Grace Olena Popken

Seniors

Maylie Lone Brestal, Cali Rose Carritt, Samantha Ileen Dyas and Riley Noel Mayfield

