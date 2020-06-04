MEAD – Mead High School announces the fourth quarter and second semester A and B honor rolls.
FOURTH QUARTER
A HONOR ROLL
Seventh Grade
Corbin Jay Carlson and James Mason Coyle
Eighth Grade
Christopher Hanson and Emily Anne Kuhr
Freshman
Sage Renee Holloway
Sophomores
Kaitlyn Hanson, Emily Kathleen Hebenstreit, Laura Kuhr, Bailey Langemeier, Brianna Lemke, Megan Luetkenhaus, Demmy Patocka, Emily Quinn and Meghan Marie Richards
Juniors
Mystic Hartgrave and Blaine Nicola
Seniors
Jaden Jane Felty, Emily Jean Hanson, Abby Marie Miller and Delaney Renae Patocka
FOURTH QUARTER
B HONOR ROLL
Seventh Grade
Aaron Joel Hering, Tytus Robert Lee and Trey Matthew Siske
Eighth Grade
Mason James Christensen, Libby Faith Ferguson, Eva Nikolaos Georoulopoulos, Timothy James Hunt, Haylie Jo Muhlbach, Samuel Liam Popken, Brenna Whitney Schulz, Colby Allan Sorenson and Jocelyn Echeveste Tellez
Freshman
Tristan James Zwiener and Tye Christopher Dickes
Sophomores
Kimberly Nicole Kochner, Andrew James Caritt, Morgan Marie Cody, Jacqueline Cruz, Riah Janea Engel, George Nikolas Georgoulopoulos, Jacob T Hering and Emily Michelle Oldenburg
Juniors
Payton Elaine Curry, Rebecca Halbmaier, Lauren Ann Holloway, Danielle Raye Kochner, Riley Langemeier, Nicholas Laughlin, Jackson Hunter, Grace Olena Popken and Kelly Lynn Richards
Seniors
Samantha Ileen Dyas
SECOND SEMESTER
A HONOR ROLL
Seventh Grade
Corbin Jay Carlson
Eighth Grade
Christopher Hanson, Emily Anne Kuhr, Haylie Jo Muhlbach and Colby Allan Sorensen
Freshman
Sage Renee Holloway
Sophomores
Andrew James Carritt, Riah Janea Engel, Kaitlyn hanson, Emily Kathleen Hebenstreit, Jacob T Hering, Laura Kuhr, Bailey Langemeier, Megan Luetkenhaus, Demmy Patocka, Emily Quinn and Meghan Marie Richards
Juniors
Payton Elaine Curry, Blaine Nicola and Kelly Lynn Richards
Seniors
Jaden Jane Felty, Emily Jean Hanson, Cloe Marie Huckeby, Abby Marie Miller and Delaney Renae Patocka
SECOND SEMESTER
B HONOR ROLL
Seventh Grade
Mason James Coyle, Aaron Joel Hering, Tytus Robert Lee and Trey Matthew Siske
Eighth Grade
Mason James Christensen, Emmett Mac Couch, Libby Faith Ferguson, Eva Nikolaos Georgoulopouos, Brynn Marie Halladay, Michelle Huckeby, Timothy James Hunt, Samuel Liam Popken, Brenna Whitney Schulz, Jocelyn Tellez Echeveste, Tristan James Zwiener
Freshman
Luke Aaron Caritt, Tye Christopher Dickes, Trevor James Ellison and Lillian Claire Flynn
Sophomores
Morgan Marie Cody, Jacqueline Cruz, George Nikolaos Georgoulopoulos, Collin Konecky, Brianna Lemke, Emily Michelle Oldenburg and Mattia Zebri
Juniors
Rebecca Halbmaier, Mystic Hartgrave, Lauren Ann Holloway, Danielle Raye Kochner, Riley Langemeier, Nicholas Laughlin, Jackson Munter, Grace Olena Popken
Seniors
Maylie Lone Brestal, Cali Rose Carritt, Samantha Ileen Dyas and Riley Noel Mayfield
