MEAD – Mead Junior Senior High School has announced names of students earning A and B honor rolls for the first quarter of the school year.
Students on the A honor roll are sophomores Morgan Cody, Riah Engel, Kaitlyn Hanson, Emily Hebenstreit, Jacob Hering, Laura Kuhr, Demmy Patocka, Emily Quinn and Meghan Richards.
Juniors are Payton Curry, Blaine Nicola and Kelly Richards.
Senior students Jaden Felty, Emily Hanson, Abby Miller and Delaney Patocka also made the list.
Listed on the B honor roll are seventh grade students Corbin Carlson, Aaron Hering, Tytus Lee and Samuel Springbett.
Eighth grade students are Brynn Halladay, Christophe Hanson, Timothy Hunt, Emily Kuhr, Haylie Muhlbach, Samuel Popken, Brenna Schulz, Colby Sorensen and Tristan Zwiener.
Freshman students are Tye Dickes, Trevor Ellison and Sage Holloway.
Sophomores are Andrew Carritt, Jacqueline Cruz, Bailey Langemeie, Brianna Lemke, Megan Luetkenhaus and Mattia Zebri.
Junior students are Mystic Hartgrave, Riley Langemeie and Jackson Munter,
Senior students Maylie Brestel, Samantha Dyas, Cloe Huckeby and Riley Mayfield also made the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.