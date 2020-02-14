MEAD – The Mead School Board held its monthly meeting inside the high school library on Feb. 10.
Construction of a second gymnasium and a new weight room facility appeared on the consent agenda for the first time.
The board has discussed the building of a second gymnasium and relocation of the weight room during the last two board retreats, including at the most recent retreat in January.
The board has made the decision to move forward with the plans to complete an addition to the high school which would include boy’s and girl’s locker rooms, a weight room/fitness center and additional practice gymnasium with limited spectator seating.
“It’s time to improve our facilities. It is embarrassing to have to put teams in classrooms when we host tournaments. Our facilities are inadequate and if we expect to stay in our conference then it is time for an upgrade,” said Principal P.J. Quinn.
The estimated total cost of the project is expected to be $3,500,000. The funding for the project will come from a levy in the Special Building Fund that was established prior to the 2016-17 school year. The levy has continued and will continue until the available funds are sufficient to pay for the entirety of the project.
The plan is to begin design development this spring, with bid documents being submitted to bidders for consideration in late fall 2020, with construction scheduled for 2021 and completion in 2022.
Fakler Architects provided a preliminary footprint drawing of the proposed addition to members of the school board at the January retreat.
At Monday’s board meeting the members of the board voted unanimously to approve the contract with Fakler Architects to begin the design development phase of the project.
The firm will charge five percent of the estimated total cost of the project ($175,000).
The fee includes services of the various engineering consultants which are necessary to incorporate all of the necessary systems and site preparation necessary to complete the project.
The board moved forward with the hiring of Darin Kovar. Kovar will serve as the K-12 principal beginning in the 2020-21 school year, pending the completion of a successful background check.
Kovar will take over the position held currently by Quinn, who will be taking over as superintendent for the retiring Dr. Dale Rawson in the fall of 2020.
