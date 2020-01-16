MEAD – Students at Mead Junior-Senior High School have been named to the Honor Roll for the second quarter and the first semester of the 2019-2020 school year.
First Semester A Honor Roll
Seniors – Jaden Felty, Emily Hanson, Cloe Huckeby, Abby Miller, Delaney Patocka.
Juniors – Payton Curry, Blaine Nicola, Kelly Richards.
Sophomores – Andrew Carritt, Morgan Cody, Jacqueline Cruz, Riah Engle, Kaitlyn Hanson, Emily Hebenstreit, Jacob Hering, Laura Kuhr, Brianne Lemke, Demmy Patocka, Emily Quinn, Meghan Richards, Mattia Zebri.
Freshmen – Trevor Ellison.
Eighth Grade – Christopher Hanson, Emily Kuhr, Haylie Muhlbach, Samuel Popken, Colby Sorensen.
Seventh Grade – Aaron Hering.
First Semester B Honor Roll
Seniors – Maylie Brestel, Samantha Kyas, Riley Mayfield.
Juniors – Mystic Hartgrave, Danielle Kochner, Riley Langemeier, Jackson Munter, Melanie Robinson.
Sophomores – Bailey Langemeier, Megan Luetkenhaus.
Freshmen – Tye Dickes, Sage Holloway.
Eighth Grade – Mason Christensen, Libby Ferguson, Brynn Halladay, Matthew Hanson, Timothy Hunt, Tristan Zwiener.
Seventh Grade – Corbin Carlson, Mason Coyle, Tytus Lee, Trey Siske, Samuel Springbett.
Second Quarter A Honor Roll
Seniors – Jaden Felty, Emily Hanson, Cloe Huckeby, Abby Miller.
Juniors – Blaine Nicola.
Sophomores – Andrew Carritt, Morgan Cody, Jacqueline Cruz, Riah Engel, Kaitlyn Hanson, Emily Hebenstreit, Jacob Hering, Laura Kuhr, Brianne Lemke, Demmy Patocka, Emily Quinn.
Freshmen – Trevor Ellison.
Eighth Grade – Christopher Hanson, Emily Kuhr, Haylie Muhlbach, Samuel Popken.
Seventh Grade – Aaron Hering.
Second Quarter B Honor Roll
Seniors – Maylie Brestel, Samantha Dyas, Riley Mayfield, Delaney Patocka.
Juniors – Payton Curry, Mystic Hartgrave, Danielle Kochner, Riley Langemeier, Kelly Richards.
Sophomores – Bailey Langemeier, Megan Luetkenhaus, Emily Oldenburg, Meghan Richards, Mattia Zebri.
Freshmen – Sage Holloway.
Eighth Grade – Libby Ferguson, Brynn Halladay, Matthew Hanson, Timothy Hunt, Colby Sorensen, Tristan Zwiener.
Seventh Grade – Corbin Carlson, Mason Coyle, Trey Siske, Samuel Springbett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.