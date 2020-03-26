MEAD – The administration of Mead High School recently released the names of the students included on the Honor Roll for third quarter.
Students with a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) are included on the “A” Honor roll.
“A” Honor Roll
Seniors: Delaney Patocka, Abby Miller, Cloe Huckeby, Emily Hanson, Jaden Felty.
Juniors: Kelly Richards.
Sophomores: Meghan Richards, Emily Quinn, Demmy Patocka, Megan Luetkenhaus, Bailey Langemeier, Laura Kuhr, Jacob Hering, Emily Hebenstreit, Kaitlyn Hanson, Andrew Carritt.
Freshman: Sage Holloway.
Eighth Grade: Colby Sorensen, Emily Kuhr, Christopher Hanson.
“B” Honor Roll
Seniors: Riley Mayfield, Tyler Engle, Cali Carritt, Maylie Brestel.
Juniors: Grace Popken, Riley Langemeier, Danielle Kochner, Lauren Holloway, Mystic Hartgrave, Rebecca Halbmaier, Payton Curry.
Sophomores: Emily Oldenburg, Brianna Lemke, Collin Konecky, Riah Engel, Jacqueline Cruz.
Freshman: Trevor Ellison, Tye Dickes, Luke Carritt.
Eighth: Tristan Zwiener, Brenna Schulz, Samuel Popken, Haylie Muhlbach, Eva Georgoulopoulos, Libby Ferguson.
Seventh: Trey Siske, Addison O’Brien, Tytus Lee, Aaron Hering, Mason Coyle, Corbin Carlson.
