MEAD – Members of the Mead School Board met via Zoom and inside the Media Center at the high school on May 11.
The board voted unanimously to approve a pair of service contracts.
Brandon Pickworth took over the custodial responsibilities at the end of the 2018-19 school year and was brought back for the 2019-20 school year at a rate of $4,791.67 per month ($57,500.04). Pickworth proposed continuing the 2020-21 contract at the same rate.
Girmus Dirtworks and Customs bid on the snow removal, which they have completed for the last two years. They expressed interest in continuing at the same rate for 2020-21.
Terry Miller is under contract to handle the mowing on the school grounds through the end of the 2020-21 school year.
The board also voted unanimously to renew their agreement with Inspro Insurance in Wahoo to provide district property and liability insurance. Inspro Insurance has been the agent of record since 1987. The 2020-21 premium comes at a cost of $66,887, a 5.9 percent increase from a year ago.
The board also made the decision to remain in the ESU Food Purchasing Cooperative. The cooperative allows the school lunch program to take advantage of bulk buying prices with other schools in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.