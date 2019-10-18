MEAD – The Mead School Board held their monthly meeting inside the high school library on Monday night.
The board made the decision to accept with regrets the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Dale Rawson at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
The board also set the date for their annual retreat. The retreat will take place on Jan. 15, 2020. The board and school administrators use the retreat as a goal setting session for the upcoming school year.
In other matters, the board made the decision to continue their (annual) HVAC service contract with Trane Corporation at a cost of $6,500. Trane maintains the district’s heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems and have been doing so for a number of years according to Rawson.
The board also voted unanimously to accept a $3,000 bid for the sale of the 2007 Dodge Caravan. The van was taken out of rotation by the school district and was listed for sale on the school website and through other local media for sale by a sealed bid.
Rawson also informed the board that he plans to declare to the Nebraska School Activities Association that the Mead Raider football team would plan to compete in 8-man football in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
The declaration needs to be made by Nov. 1, 2019.
Participation is expected to continue to increase just two years after 13 players were out for the sport in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.