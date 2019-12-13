WAHOO – The Morse Bluff Dike Coalition presented a petition to the Saunders County Board of Supervisors at its Dec. 3 meeting.
Dave Mitchell, an attorney for the group, presented the petition to the supervisors. He represents several Saunders County land owners.
Mitchell said a huge array of Saunders County farm families, residents, businesses and others were directly impacted by the March 12 flood event which included a large breach of the Morse Bluff Dike that led to enormous flooding in the lower land area running south and east of the breach.
“We have since had two additional high water events that led to additional flooding of property in the immediate vicinity of the breach, including the Hidden Cove subdivision,” Mitchell added. “The breached levy is simply a large open wound that will keep bleeding until something is done to stop it.”
Mitchell said until that happens, residents, their property and corresponding county tax base will continue to be at risk of further peril.
“We need to move forward as soon as possible with a coalition involving the county, NRD and other stakeholders in order to solve the problem,” he said.
The petition states that in mid-March of 2019, eastern Nebraska and, in particular, the low-lying areas immediately south of the Platte River located in Saunders County, were subjected to catastrophic flooding that destroyed homes, businesses, farms and agricultural operations, among other things. The petition states that the flooding events placed the lives of all occupants of real estate south of the Platte River at risk of death or serious injury in the absence of evacuation and created significant economic hardships to all who were impacted directly and indirectly by the flood waters.
It also states that since the March 2019 flood, there have been two additional high-water events where Platte River waters have flowed over the breached dike and flooded in excess of 320 acres of farm ground, resulting in repeat flooding of area agricultural property and the Hidden Cove Subdivision.
Mitchell said if the Morse Bluff Dike is not repaired as soon as possible, the Platte River will continue to flood homes, businesses, subdivisions and farms, including Highway 79 and the village of Morse Bluff.
“According to news accounts, eastern Nebraska soils are at maximum saturation and it is quite likely the area in question will sustain significant flooding damage again in the spring of 2020,” he said.
Saunders County Board Chairperson Doris Karloff said she understands the coalition’s frustration.
“We may be behind the eight ball in regard to easy results,” Karloff said. “Working with the Public Works Director and contacting our consultants will be our first step.”
Karloff also said that NRD needs to be contacted by this coalition, as well as the county making that contact.
“We indicated we would look into it,” she said. “We have a 30 day window to do so. We at least have the ball rolling but it will take time.”
