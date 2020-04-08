WAHOO – When the COVID-19 pandemic closed local schools, Elizabeth Johnson, a math teacher at Omaha North, came home to stay with her parents, Orville and Karen Johnson, in Wahoo.
She’s been busy working with her students via videoconferencing, but had some spare time and decided to dust off her sewing skills and make facemasks. Her mother quickly joined in the project, and as of late last week they had made dozens of the cloth coverings now recommended for everyone to wear to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.
Elizabeth is making a specific type of mask to help out an orthopedic urgent care office in Omaha. While she was in a fabric store in Omaha on March 19 picking up material for the masks, she ran into a nurse who looked a little out of her element. She said her medical facility needed masks, but she didn’t know what she was doing.
Elizabeth offered her services and worked with the doctors and nurses to determine what they needed. She adapted a pattern to create a mask to use in conjunction with the N95 respirator that health care providers wear to protect themselves from the virus.
It took several tries before Elizabeth landed on the final form, which she calls version 2.7. The mask is made of 100 percent washable cotton and has a pouch inside to place the N95 mask or some type of filter material. It is coated with Scotch Guard to make it water resistant. She said it is important to keep the N95 masks from getting wet, or they are not effective.
Elizabeth decided on ties rather than elastic for a couple of reasons. One, elastic is hard to come by these days. And elastic puts pressure on the ears of the wearer.
After creating the final version, Elizabeth is teaching the nurse and some other employees of the orthopedic clinic how to make them. She will also create a tutorial that she will post online to help others, especially those who are new to sewing.
“It’s more for people who don’t know how to sew,” she said.
Elizabeth will also incorporate the sewing project into her math curriculum, as there is math involved in determining how much fabric is needed for each mask and when making parallel lines for the pleats.
“I’m writing a lesson plan at the same time,” she said. “This is all algebra and geometry.”
Sewing is something Elizabeth hasn’t done since she was in 4-H while growing up in Wahoo. Her mom, Karen, passed on her sewing skills to her daughter.
“I have to give my mom credit because she’s the one who taught me to sew,” she said.
Karen eagerly joined in her daughter’s project. She has made masks that are being used at medical facilities in Wahoo and Lincoln.
“I called South Haven and they said they would take whatever I could get out there,” she said.
Once friends and family heard Karen was making masks, the requests came quickly. She’s sent them to a daughter in California, a sister in Seattle and a great-nephew’s girlfriend in Hawaii.
“I think it’s getting out there, and I do have people contacting me,” she said.
Karen didn’t have to buy any fabric for the masks she’s made so far. She relied on her “stash” of material, a supply of fabric that any good seamstress always has on hand.
“So far everything I’ve made has been out of the leftover pieces in my stash,” she said.
As she keeps sewing masks, however, she’ll end up buying material at some point. She is asking for a small donation from her customers to help purchase fabric.
The mother isn’t as meticulous as the daughter when it comes to deciding the color of thread to use.
“She’s a little more exacting than I am as far as thread color match,” Karen said.
Karen sits in front of the television at night and cuts out the fabric. Then she sews them in an “assembly line” fashion to speed up the process. Elizabeth also multi-tasks, conducting the interview for this story while ironing fabric for ties.
The sewing project helps keep Elizabeth occupied now that school is conducted over the Internet. Although she is still working with her students online and responds to multiple emails from the school district, there is some down time. And she likes to be busy at all times, rather than sit around.
“So this is just me trying not to go absolutely insane,” she said.
Elizabeth is not only making masks for the orthopedic office in Omaha, but will also make them for others. She is willing to ship them, as long as she can get a little bit of money to pay for mailing.
“I don’t want to sell them, but I would like to get my postage paid,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.