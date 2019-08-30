WAHOO – When there was a vacant seat at the Wahoo City Council table, Patrick Nagle thought he’d like to help out his new hometown.
Nagle was recently sworn in as the new representative for Ward III, taking the seat vacated Gerry Tyler who retired earlier this summer. Nagle put his name in for consideration and was appointed last month.
Taking a leadership role in the community was something he had been thinking about. It is his first foray into city government, but he has served as officers and other leadership positions in a variety of clubs and organizations.
“I’ve always taken a leadership role in things,” he said.
Nagle is hoping his past experiences will bring benefit to the council and the city.
He works for the City of Omaha as an engineering aide and has been doing that for the past six years. Among his duties is to be a construction observer for road and sewer improvement projects. Prior to that, he worked for 12 years as an inspector and project manager for a private company.
Nagle said he has experience with contracts, change orders and other construction related items that could help benefit city projects.
He also wants to help promote Wahoo. He likes his career in construction management, but he said he got his degree from Southeast Community College in business administration, with a marketing focus.
He said he would like to work on development projects that would bring more business to town. But, at the same time, he acknowledged that some businesses can’t compete with the closeness of Omaha and Lincoln.
Still, Wahoo’s location is a benefit too.
“It’s nice to be only 20 minutes away, not all communities can say that,” he added.
Nagle said he and his wife, Kristen, moved to Wahoo 12 years ago. He is originally from Lincoln, but his wife is from this area. The couple has four children, Isaiah, 12; Ben, 10; Lizzy, 9; and Ceil, 2.
He said his first few council meetings went about as he was expecting and he is looking forward to learning more about city government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.