LINCOLN – Nebraska Library Commission Library Development Director Christa Porter recently announced the accreditation of 61 public libraries across Nebraska.
“We are dedicated to helping Nebraska libraries meet Nebraskans’ information needs, opening up the world of information for citizens of all ages. The Library Commission continues to work in partnership with Nebraska libraries and the regional library systems, using the Public Library Accreditation program to help public libraries grow and develop,” said Porter.
Public libraries in Nebraska are accredited for a three-year period. To learn more about this process and to see a complete list of all accredited Nebraska public libraries, go to http://nlc.nebraska.gov/LibAccred/Standings.asp.
The Nebraska Library Commission congratulates the public libraries listed below as they move forward toward the realization of this vision for the future: “All Nebraskans will have improved access to enhanced library and information services, provided and facilitated by qualified library personnel, boards, and supporters with the knowledge, skills, abilities and attitudes necessary to provide excellent library and information services.”
Nebraska Public Libraries accredited through Dec. 31, 2022 includes Ceresco Community Library and Valparaiso Public Library.
