WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann softball team split a pair of games to open the season after playing host to Fillmore Central and Centennial at Hackberry Park on Aug. 24.
The Cavaliers rolled to a 11-3 win over Fillmore Central on Saturday morning.
Neumann scored four runs in the first inning, added two more in the second and did not look back while posting the eight-run win.
A home run by sophomore Mary Chvatal led the offensive charge for the Cavaliers. Chvatal finished with two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.
Freshman Avery Mayberry added a pair of doubles for the Cavaliers, scored two runs and drove in a run.
Senior Kailee Woita also finished with two base hits.
Neumann finished with 10 hits and nine walks against Fillmore Central pitching.
Sophomore Macy Sabatka earned the win on the mound for the Cavaliers after scattering five hits and three runs over her six innings of work. She struck out four and walked two.
The Cavaliers were defeated in the second game of the triangular by Centennial 6-3.
The game was tied at one going into the top of the fifth inning when the Broncos broke the game open with five runs.
Four errors hurt the Cavaliers and contributed to the five-run outburst.
Sophomore Hattie Bohac drove in all three runs while finishing 2-for-3.
Senior Hannah Kabourek also added two hits for the Cavaliers.
Sabatka was tagged with the loss, but actually pitched a good game. She allowed eight hits and six runs (four earned) in seven innings of work.
The Cavaliers returned to the diamond on Monday evening for a game in Ashland against the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays.
The game was tied at one going into the bottom of the fourth inning when the Jays were able to erupt for eight runs, leading to a 9-1 win for the home team.
Neumann scored in the top of the first when Chvatal singled stole two bases and scored the game’s first run.
It would be the only run for the Cavaliers.
The Jays scored eight runs on seven hits in the fourth inning, doing all of the damage off of Sabatka who took the loss on the mound for the Cavaliers.
Chvatal finished with two of Neumann’s five hits, while teammate Hattie Bohac added a double.
