WAHOO – Mark Pentico has been involved with all aspects of funeral planning for 18 years.
Although Pentico, owner of Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo and Marcy Mortuary in Ashland, has been involved in the selling of monuments since buying the business in 2012, he has branched out and will open a separate business Chestnut Memorials in late April or early May of this year.
“Although we currently provide monuments through our funeral homes, we decided to open Chestnut Memorials so we could provide a place for families to explore options with different memorials without having to leave town,” he said.
Pentico said they will have many different types of displays that will give a good understanding of available options. He is hopeful that the new location, at 11th and Chestnut streets in Wahoo, will provide easy access for residents of the community or families traveling from out-of-town.
“Chestnut Memorials will allow us to be more creative in finding unique memorial options and more affordable memorial options,” he said. “Chestnut Memorials will provide granite monuments and markers of all colors, shapes and sizes and will offer statues, benches and vases for cemetery, business and residential use.”
Pentico said the overall goal for Chestnut Memorials is to provide a local memorial option and to keep some tax dollars in Wahoo.
