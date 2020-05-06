WAHOO – Three candidates face off in the race for Saunders County Board of Supervisors in District 6 in the Primary Election on May 12. One will advance to the General Election in November.
Incumbent Ed Rastovski chose not to run for re-election to the seat, leaving it open to a new board member. Tom Hrdlicka, Ken Stuchlik and Debora L. Wehling-Wilcox, all of Wahoo, are vying for the Republican nomination. The winner will advance to the General Election, where they will face Democrat Kyle Morgan. As the lone Democrat in the race, Morgan automatically advances to the General Election.
Hrdlicka is a 30-year small business owner who has served on the Wahoo Public Board of Education and is a member of the Greater Wahoo Development Foundation board of directors. He said he is running for the county board “to have the opportunity to serve and represent the citizens of Saunders County.”
Stuchlik is a native of Weston. He has owned and managed an insurance agency in Weston for 25 years and has a degree in farm management. This would be his first public office, but he has experience through his business and has worked with government and community entities to research and solve issues.
“I want to encourage fiscal responsibility and transparency in the county and continue the efforts of the reconstruction of our bridges and roads,” he said. “I have previously resolved issues, which saved Saunders County taxpayers money. I want to continue helping the county tax payers save money and grow the community.”
Wehling-Wilcox is also a local business owner and longtime resident of Wahoo. She founded the Saunders County Lost Pets and is a member of the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce, is on the Crimstoppers Board and is a TeamMates mentor.
“I am running for County Supervisor for District 6 because I’m ready to serve our community at the next level. Supervisors are the guardians of public funds. The challenges we face as a community have always been a concern to me and I am ready to serve and represent the taxpayers of Saunders County. No one will work harder for the taxpayers,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the safety of the citizens of Saunders County is one of the most pressing concerns facing the county today, according to Hrdlicka, but there are also other issues.
“While talking and visiting with people of Saunders County- the main concern has always been – roads/bridges and property taxes,” he said.
Stuchlik said the pandemic’s effect on the future is unknown, but he will work to help the residents of Saunders County deal with the situation by working with the local health authorities.
“If there is funding through the federal government or state for counties for this virus, I will do the research needed to receive and implement this funding into our county budget,” he added.
The condition of the county’s roads and bridges has been an issue for several years, according to Stuchlik.
“I will work with the other board members and the highway superintendent to coordinate funding and the and scheduling of repairs and replacements,” he said.
Stuchlik is also an advocate of transparency in government.
“I will work to provide transparency to the public on county issues,” he said. “I will be available for concerned citizens to call me if questions arise, and will do what’s needed to find them answers. I believe that a key factor of successful county government is transparency within and with the public.”
Wehling-Wilcox listed several important issues facing the county, including long-range planning, fair and consistent taxation, job growth, employee retention, prudent purchasing, strong education/health care/child care, better roads, affordable housing and protection of agriculture and farmers.
“As a supervisor it would be my job to bring people together to focus on issues and determine best resolutions together,” she said.
