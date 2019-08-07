WAHOO – The North team shutout the South team, limiting them to just three base hits while winning the 17th annual Kiwanis All-Star Classic at Sam Crawford Field on Aug. 3.
The North team took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run home launched by Trey Ahrens of Wahoo State Bank.
The two runs were more than enough the North team pitching staff which allowed just three hits and 10 base runners over nine innings while notching eight strikeouts.
The North team added two runs in the fifth inning, a single tally in the seventh and three more in the eighth while securing the eight run win.
Ahrens was named MVP for the North team after finishing 1-3 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored.
Wahoo State Bank teammates Nick Oden, Karson Hesser and Collin Morrissey also played for the Blue team on Saturday.
Morrissey finished 0-1 with two walks.
Hesser earned a walk and scored in the eighth inning.
Oden finished 0-2.
Two Valparaiso players also played for the North team.
Aiden Urbom finished 1-for-1 Saturday night with two walks and two runs scored.
Teammate Garrett Moudry was hitless in his only at bat.
Five Waverly Empire Netting and Fence players were on the South roster.
Rhett Jordon finished with one of the three hits for the South squad, a seventh inning single.
Easton Hovelsrud went 0-for-2.
Thatcher Kozal finished 0-for-1 with a walk.
Vikings Nolan Brown and Jay Adams each finished 0-for-2. Adams was able to reach base through the benefit of North error.
Kaden Ritz of Doniphan-Trumbull was named MVP for the South squad.
Before the game, Jordon dazzled the crowd with his domination in the annual hitting challenge. He hit three home runs and scored 110 points, a new record for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.