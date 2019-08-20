WAHOO – A Wahoo man is facing a list of charges and more are still pending, following a tangle with law enforcement last week.
Jeffrey Ehrlich, 60, was taken into custody Aug. 13, after the Wahoo Police Department and Saunders County Sheriff’s Office got a handle on a situation in the 400 block of East Second Street.
Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell said law enforcement was initially called for a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, he said Ehrlich had left the residence, but a witness said there had been a disturbance with a baseball bat.
“He then returned, brandishing a baseball bat at the officers,” Ferrell said.
As the incident escalated, Ehrlich got into a semi and allegedly drove directly at a law enforcement officer and into a Wahoo Police Department cruiser and a Saunders County Sheriff’s Department cruiser. Ferrell said both were damaged beyond repair.
A Wahoo police officer also sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at Saunders Medical Center.
Before Ehrlich was taken into custody, the police chief said the baseball bat again came into play and verbal threats were issued by the suspect.
He said Ehrlich was charged with attempted first degree murder of a police officer, assault and two counts of use of a deadly weapon. Other charges are pending.
Ferrell credited the officers on the scene for defusing the situation as quickly as possible.
“Because of the professionalism and the way the officers responded, no one was seriously hurt and the suspect was taken into custody without injury,” he added.
