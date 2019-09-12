WAHOO – A handful of department heads came in front of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors last week to discuss the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget.
Patty McEvoy, clerk of Saunders County District Court, discussed the salary for the deputy in her office during the supervisors’ Sept. 3 meeting.
McEvoy said the supervisors set the salary for all department deputies at 75 percent of the department head’s salary for 2019-2020. This was also the way the deputies’ salaries were figured in 2014-2015 and 2015-2016, she said.
However, in 2016-2017 and 2017-2018, the deputies were given a flat three percent raise instead. That put the district court clerk’s deputy above the 75 percent mark, so in effect this position will not receive a raise in the next three years, McEvoy said.
“I don’t see that it’s fair for my (deputy’s salary) to be frozen for three years,” she said.
Supervisor Scott Sukstorf said after two years of three-percent raises, the deputy’s salary is actually at 79.9 percent of the department head’s salary.
The supervisors agreed to increase a petty cash line item in the district court clerk’s budget from $200 to $500. McEvoy said extra petty cash is needed to feed jurors, as many restaurants in Wahoo do not wish to be billed or invoiced for meals. McEvoy said the number of jury trials has increased in recent years, resulting in this issue.
Register of Deeds Rhonda Andreson told the supervisors that she would like to ask for an additional $500 from the 2019-2020 budget for training for her staff.
Andreson said the Douglas County Assessor’s Office is offering a class that would normally cost $800 a piece at a price of $250 for each attendee. Andreson plans to send two staff members. The supervisors indicated they were in favor of granting the extra $500 for training.
The 2019-2020 county budget was approved Tuesday morning. Details can be found online and in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.