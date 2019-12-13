WAHOO – After Thanksgiving, donations to the VFW Christmas Drive in Saunders County tend to pick up. However, this has not been the case in the past week or so.
“We are quite a bit behind at this point,” said Jason Libal, a co-organizer with his wife, Michelle, and Lorraine Syverson. “Typically, the donations really pick up after Thanksgiving weekend. We hope this trend continues as we anticipate a high need again this year. Such donations are critical to cover this need.”
For the 57th consecutive year, this volunteer effort will help make Christmas a little brighter for some families in Saunders County.
The goal is to again deliver bags of toys and food baskets to more than 200 families throughout the county. This year’s delivery date is Dec. 21. Jason Libal reminded recipients to make sure they are home on the afternoon that day.
“Deliveries will not be held outside of the Saturday afternoon. Thus, it is critical that recipients are home,” he said.
Those who would like to be considered for a delivery are encouraged to contact the Libals directly at 402-429-8933 and/or return the registration forms that were distributed throughout the county.
“We are a bit low regarding the number of individuals that have called in so far,” he said. “This concerns us, as we know the need is out there. We will take names until Dec. 16.”
All of the deliveries on Dec. 21 will be made by volunteers, just as they have been done for the past 56 years.
“We could not hold such a drive without the great help from the community,” said Jason Libal. ”Once again, the local Veterans of Foreign Wars organization will play a pivotal role in this year’s drive. It is truly amazing that this organization has held their support for the drive for over 50 years. We continue to look forward to this partnership in the future. Without their support, we could not sustain this drive.”
Once again, donations of toys, quilts and warm apparel are also being accepted. Donations may be mailed to Jason and Michelle Libal, 271 N. 31st St., Ashland, NE 68003 or dropped off or mailed to the Wahoo Newspaper, 564 N. Broadway Street, Wahoo, NE 68066; FirstBank Nebraska, 201 E. Fifth Street, Wahoo, NE 68066.
A listing of donors will be published weekly in the Wahoo Newspaper, however, donors may remain anonymous.
